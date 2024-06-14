New York State Police Interstate Arrest of Alleged New Jersey Drug Dealers

As per usual, it has not been a dull week for the New York State Police. On Wednesday June 12, 2024 officers from the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit were successful in arresting two individuals following a traffic stop along Interstate 90 in Columbia County.

Interstate Arrest Details

According to the official press release from the New York State Police, the event occurred at approximately 5:15 pm when State Police initiated the traffic stop for what was deemed violations of the vehicle and traffic law.

Once officers pulled over the Dodge Durango, they began their investigation starting with identifying the occupants. The driver was identified as 37-year old Stepha Desronvil of Union, New Jersey and the passenger was identified as 27-year old Rachael Dittmer of Morristown, New Jersey.

After identifying the occupants, officers began inspect and searching the vehicle where they found both suspects in possession of a variety of different narcotics. In total, officers found and confiscated approximately...

34 grams of cocaine

5.4 grams of crack-cocaine

6 grams of methamphetamine

4.3 grams of heroin

3.2 grams of fentanyl

2.5 grams of dextroamphetamine

7.2 grams of oxycodone

6.9 grams of Xanax

Arrest and Holding

After discovering the various narcotics, officers placed both suspects under arrest. Both of Desronvil and Dittmer were charged with the following crimes...

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd degree, a class B felony

degree, a class B felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4 th degree, a class C felony

degree, a class C felony Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 5th degree, a class D felony.

Both suspects following the arrest were later arraigned before the town of Claverack Court. Following the arraignment, Dittmer was released on her own recognizance while Desronvil was remanded to the Columbia County Jail.

