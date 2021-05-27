New York, Hudson Valley Sees Most Expensive Gas Prices in 7 Years

Memorial Day weekend travelers in New York will pay the highest gas prices in seven years.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Drivers hitting the roads across New York and the nation for Memorial Day weekend will see the highest gas prices since 2014, according to Triple-A.

“AAA expects 37 million Americans to travel, mostly by car and plane, for the Memorial Day holiday weekend." AAA spokesperson Jeanette McGee said. “With the increase in travel demand, gas prices are going to be expensive no matter where you fill up, so plan ahead.”

The national gas price as of Thursday morning is $3.04. The average is 17 cents more than last month and $1.12 more expensive than last year, Triple-A reports.

While the national average of gas is significantly more this Memorial Day weekend compared to last year's COVID Memorial Day weekend the prices are close to what we paid at the pump in 2019.

The national average for gas during Memorial Day weekend 2019 was $2.86, according to Statista. The national average for gas during Memorial Day weekend 2014 was $3.66

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York is now $3.08, according to Triple-A. That's up over 2 cents in the past week and 16 cents more than New Yorkers paid one month of a go. Empire State residents paid $2.18 last Memorial Day weekend.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Dutchess and Putnam counties is $3.09, according to Triple-A. It's $2.99 in the Kingston area and $3.16 in Westchester County.

Keep Reading:

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving