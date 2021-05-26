The Hudson Valley is saying goodbye to Planet Wings. The demolition will redesign four streets and remove a "decades-old eyesore."

The demolition of the abandoned Planet Wings building in Kingston is now underway and will kick-start the Broadway and Grand Intersection Improvements Project, City of Kingston officials announced on Tuesday.

With the removal of the Planet Wings structure, the City of Kingston will redesign the intersection of Broadway, Grand Street, Prince Street, and Pine Grove Avenue to correct what officials call a hazardous, misaligned juncture.

City of Kingston

“A significant part of Kingston's history is told at this intersection. It was once the center of transportation, where trolleys met trains and where river travelers found their way to the beautiful Catskills," Assemblymember Kevin Cahill said.

The new design will improve traffic safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians and will include public space in a formerly blighted location, officials say.

The Broadway and Grand Intersection Improvements project area will serve as the culmination of the Broadway Streetscape Project, which runs along the Broadway corridor from the I-587 Roundabout. Now underway, the Broadway Streetscape Project optimizes traffic light signalization, and includes new sidewalks, a protected bicycle lane, upgraded crosswalks, amenities such as benches, trees and bioswales, and will include paving of the entire project area.

“By fall 2021, entering and traveling down Broadway in the City of Kingston will be an entirely new experience. From the future gateway at the roundabout, along the Broadway corridor to this new intersection at the YMCA, travelers will enjoy a safe and scenic drive through our beautiful Midtown neighborhood in the near future," Mayor Steve Noble said. "We are thrilled to have a decades-old eyesore removed while making the intersection safer for all who travel there and adding public greenspace in an urban center."

City of Kingston

Construction on the Broadway and Grand Intersection Improvements Project is expected to begin in mid-June and be completed by fall. The City of Kingston grants team will continue to seek funding for the construction and landscaping of the public space.

