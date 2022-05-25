New York, Hudson Valley Leaders React To Texas Tragedy

Leaders from New York State and the Hudson Valley are reacting to the shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children.

At least 19 children were killed in the worst school shooting in the nation in almost a decade. Texas police say two teachers are also dead following the school shooting in South Texas on Tuesday.

Police report an 18-year-old fired into classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 19 Dead Getty Images loading...

The teen was reportedly wearing body armor and carrying a rifle when he opened fire into classrooms, killing mostly third and fourth graders. Police believe the teen gunned down his grandmother before entering the elementary school.

The 18-year-old was later killed by police killed.

Officials say the teen gunman bought two rifles on his 18th birthday, just a few days ago. He attended Uvalde High School and apparently quit his job at Wendy's about a month ago.

After undergoing surgery, a third teacher that was shot is expected to survive. Three students remain in the hospital.

Mass Shooting At Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas Leaves At Least 19 Dead Getty Images loading...

Vice President Kamala Harris begged Congress to pass a stalled bill that would close a loophole that allows some gun sales to go through before a background check is finished.

President Joe Biden said he's "sick and tired" of these tragedies and believes "we have to act."

"These kinds of mass shootings rarely happen elsewhere in the world," President Biden stated. "Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it? It’s time to turn this pain into action."

President Biden Addresses Nation After Texas Elementary School Shooting Getty Images loading...

New York Leaders React To Texas Tragedy

Leaders from across New York State and the Hudson Valley reacted to the tragedy in Texas.

More information about the shooting in Texas can be found below:

