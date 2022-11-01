A New York state man is in hot water after a wild Halloween night, that saw him allegedly hit a deputy's patrol car, and then eventually hit the front steps of a nearby house. Police say the man was driving while intoxicated at the time of the incident, and is now facing a slew of charges.

Crash, Chase, Another Crash, And a Foot Pursuit

CBS is reporting that the Albany man allegedly ran a stop sign, and hit a deputy's vehicle that was on patrol in the area around 10 PM Monday night. Police say instead of stopping, the suspect took off in their truck. The sheriff's office says this lead to a high speed chase, as other units responded to the scene in an attempt to pull the suspect over.

CBS says the suspect lost control and then slammed into the front steps of a house. Police say the driver then lead offcials on a brief foot pursuit, but was arrested at at the scene. Police say he's been charged with a number of crimes, including criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful fleeing a police officer, criminal mischief, and two counts of DWI.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect's BAC. was .12% and he was driving with a suspended non driver I.D.

Hudson Valley Man Allegedly Drove 3X Legal Limit

Back in August, officials say they pulled over a vehicle on the Thruway in Orange County for multiple violations. What police say they also found was that the driver had no business being on the road that particular night. Officials say a local man is now facing several charges, including Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

The New York State Police said in a press release that the 28-year-old suspect was pulled over the night of August 12 for a number of undisclosed violations while traveling the NYS Thruway, near Tuxedo. Officials say they had reason to believe the Suffern man was intoxicated while driving. A trip to Tarrytown proved their point, as the suspect blew a 0.24%, which is 3 times over the state's limit of 0.08%.