There are a number of new guidelines New York businesses must follow when allowed to reopen.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's New York State on PAUSE order expires on Friday. Cuomo has laid out seven metrics, based on CDC recommendations, regions must meet to reopen.

On Wednesday, he announced the North Country joined the Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley and the Southern Tier regions in meeting the metrics to start Phase 1 of the reopening process on May 15.

Phase 1 includes reopening manufacturing, construction, and retail businesses with curbside pick-ups.

On Thursday, New York State issued COVID-19 guidelines all businesses must follow when they reopen.

Below are the businesses allowed to reopen during Phase 1 and new guidelines:

Construction

• Building Equipment Contractors

• Building Finishing Contractors

• Foundation, Structure, and Building Exterior Contractors

• Highway, Street and Bridge Construction

• Land Subdivision

• Nonresidential Building Construction

• Residential Building Construction

• Utility System Construction

CLICK HERE for Construction Guidelines

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting

• Greenhouse, Nursery, and Floriculture Production

• Other Animal Production

• Other Crop Production

• Support Activities for Animal Production

• Support Activities for Crop Production

• Support Activities for Forestry

CLICK HERE for Non-Food Related Agriculture Guidelines

CLICK HERE for Forestry Guidelines

CLICK HERE for Fishing Guidelines

Retail With Curbside Pick-up

• Clothing Stores

• Direct Selling Establishments

• Electronics and Appliance Stores

• Electronic Shopping and Mail-Order Houses

• Furniture and Home Furnishing Stores

• Florists

• General Merchandise Stores

• Health and Personal Care Stores

• Jewelry, Luggage, and Leather Goods Stores

• Lawn and Garden Equipment and Supplies Stores

• Office Supplies, Stationery, and Gift Stores

• Used Merchandise Stores

• Shoe Stores

• Sporting Goods, Hobby, Musical Instrument and Book Stores

• Other Miscellaneous Store Retailers

CLICK HERE for Retail With Curbside Pick-up Guidelines

Manufacturing

• Apparel Manufacturing

• Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing

• Electric Lighting Equipment Manufacturing

• Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing

• Furniture and Related Product Manufacturing

• Leather and Allied Product Manufacturing

• Machinery Manufacturing

• Nonmetallic Mineral Product Manufacturing

• Paper Manufacturing

• Petroleum and Coal Products Manufacturing

• Plastics and Rubber Products Manufacturing

• Printing and Related Support Activities

• Textile Mills

• Textile Product Mills

• Wood Product Manufacturing

• Other Miscellaneous Manufacturing

CLICK HERE for Manufacturing Guidelines

Wholesale Trade

• Apparel, Piece Goods, and Notions Merchant Wholesalers

• Chemical and Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers

• Furniture and Home Furnishing Merchant Wholesalers

• Household Appliances and Electrical and Electronic Goods Merchant Wholesalers

• Machinery, Equipment, and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

• Metal and Mineral (except Petroleum) Merchant Wholesalers

• Paper and Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers

• Professional and Commercial Equipment and Supplies Merchant Wholesalers

• Wholesale Electronic Markets and Agents and Brokers

• Miscellaneous Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

• Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers

CLICK HERE for Wholesale Trade Guidelines