New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again

A New York father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the Hudson Valley was arrested another time in the region.

The Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 30, 2022.

Police Respond To Burglary in Saugerties

The Saugerties Police Department responded to a burglary complaint located at a private residence on Market Street Extension in the Town of Saugerties.

At that time, the owner of the house reported to police, that someone had broken into their residence and stolen personal belongings including, jewelry, paintings, cooper pipes and $75,000 in cash, police say.

In late December 2020, police charged Shultis with burglary in the second degree, a felony. He was arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court and sent back to the Ulster County Jail.

Two Saugerties, New York Men Accused Of Several Ulster County, New York Burglaries

On Friday, Dec. 2, Shultis Jr. and Matthew S. Doyle, 40, of Saugerties were both charged with burglary in the second degree, a felony.

Both men are accused of committing several burglaries throughout the Town of Saugerties. Police did not say if the two men worked together.

Missing New York Child Found Hidden in Hudson Valley

Kirk Shultis made news earlier this year after his daughter was found under stairs in a secret room in the Hudson Valley.

In 2019, 4-year-old Paislee Shultis was reported missing from Cayuga Heights, Tompkins County, New York

Paislee's biological parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr. were arrested. Neither had custody of their child. Her grandfather was also arrested. More on that story is below

