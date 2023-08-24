New York Corrections Officer Arrested In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley Corrections Officer was arrested for his alleged illegal activity with criminals.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced a corrections officer was arrested after a month-long investigation.

Orange County Sheriff's Office Corrections Officer Arrested And Charged With Promoting Prison Contraband

Corrections Officer Gioron Wilkins was arrested and charged with one count of promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Thursday.

Wilkins was charged following a month-long internal investigation conducted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division Crisis Intervention Unit and Office of Professional Standards and Compliance, officials say.

"My administration is transparent; nevertheless, we will not allow conduct of this nature to diminish the Professionalism of this agency and our staff. We will continue to uphold the highest standards," Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta stated.

Why Orange County Corrections Officer Was Arrested

The Orange County Sheriff's Office alleges Wilkins smuggled tobacco products into the correctional facility with the intent to provide the smuggled tobacco products items to incarcerated individuals.

It's also alleged that Officer Wilkins possessed an unauthorized cellular device while inside the secure area of an Orange County Correctional Facility.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Goshen Court.

Officer Wilkins has been placed on administrative leave.

