New York City Man Dies After Falling Over Cliff in Orange County

Police believe a New York City man plummeted about 300 feet off a cliff in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, June 1, the Town of Cornwall Police Department confirmed a New York City man died while riding his motorcycle in Orange County.

"The Town of Cornwall Police Department, with the assistance of the New York State Police, is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on New York State Route 218, just north of the Highpoint Lookout," The Town of Cornwall Police Department stated in a press release.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Cornwall, New York Under Investigation

Google Google loading...

On Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., a 911 call was dispatched reporting a motorcycle crash that had occurred on State Route 218 in Cornwall. Police were told the crash caused the operator of the motorcycle to fall over the stone wall guide rail.

The Town of Cornwall Police Department responded to the scene. Cornwall police say "two quick-thinking New York State Troopers" responded to the base of the mountain alongside the Hudson River.

New York City Man Found Dead Near Yacht Club in Orange County

The two New York State Police troopers found the driver of the motorcycle a mile north of the Cornwall Yacht Club.

The operator of the motorcycle was only identified as a 23-year-old from New York City. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The name is being held until the family is notified.

Officials believe the man fell about 300 feet from Route 218 to the base of the mountain.

Google Google loading...

A preliminary investigation by the Town of Cornwall Police Department indicates speed and driver inexperience were the major contributing factors to the crash.

See the 11 Worst Places To Live In NY [RANKED] Money Inc. has ranked the worst places to live in the Empire State based on crime, employment opportunities, local schools, and access to recreation. Here we will feature the 11 worst on the list, including one of our beloved Capital Region cities. Which is not a well-deserved honor!

The 20 Funniest Prison Reviews From Across the U.S.A.