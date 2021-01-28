A politician from the Mid-Hudson Region is asking Gov. Cuomo to allow bars and restaurants to stay open later.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In November, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced any establishment with a state liquor license, including bars and restaurants, must close each night at 10 p.m. The new rule didn't mean that "last call" was at 10 p.m., it meant every customer must leave the businesses by 10 p.m. Bars and restaurants face large fines if they are caught with customers still inside after 10 p.m.

Restaurants are still allowed to provide curbside, food-only pick-up or delivery after 10 p.m., but will not be permitted to serve alcohol to go, he noted.

Months later, the rule is still in effect. Yonkers State Assemblyman Nader Sayegh is hoping to change that. Or, at least, for one night.

Sayegh is calling on Cuomo to allow bars and restaurants to stay open until later on Super Bowl Sunday. He points out that a typical Super Bowl lasts around four hours, so the game will likely not be over by 10 p.m., and could go well past 10 p.m. if the game goes into overtime.

Sayegh wants Gov. Cuomo to allow establishments to serve food and alcohol until midnight so people can enjoy watching the big game while also giving each business an extra financial boost.

“Football is a major sport, and the Super Bowl in the most anticipated game of the season in American culture. A typical Super Bowl Game lasts 4 hours, so the event will not be over by 10 p.m.” Sayegh stated. “Our establishments that have managed to stay open are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic and desperately need the financial help they would receive if closing times were extended.”

Sayegh has invited his fellow State Assembly members and State Senators to sign his letter to Cuomo.

Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

The 100 Best Places to Retire in America