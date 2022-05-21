New Windsor Has a Fight Club For Kids & It’s Not a Secret

Did you participate in wrestling, boxing, karate, or any combat sport when you were a kid? Combat sports are great for childhood development. They really teach kids a lot about what they can accomplish by themselves. Combat sports aren't team sports. Your success is based on your individual hard work.

The first rule of Fight Club is that you don't talk about Fight Club but if it can help local kids then it is too good not to share.

Martial arts is a fun way for kids to get in shape, learn discipline and gain confidence. Martial arts is also believed to be good for kids with learning disabilities.