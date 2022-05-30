Everything New on Netflix in June

This monthly new on Netflix post is a broken record at this point: As soon as you flip your calendar over to the next page Netflix is going to have a ridiculous amount of new stuff to watch. In fact, the streaming service is adding more than 125 films and shows in June. As.a reminder, there are only 30 days in the month, which works out to an average of more than four new things to watch every single day.

The highlights include Spiderhead, a new thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, and Hustle, the new sports movie starring Adam Sandler. There’s also new seasons of Floor Is Lava and of The Umbrella Academy. There’s a documentary about Jennifer Lopez, a new series on standup comedy hosted by David Letterman, and an updated version of the classic cooking competition series Iron Chef.

And that’s, like, maybe ten percent of what Netflix is adding next month. Here’s all of it:

Avail. 6/1/22

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr Bean's Holiday

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

Avail. 6/2/22

Borgen - Power & Glory -- NETFLIX SERIES

Foreign Minister Birgitte Nyborg finds her career in jeopardy when a dispute over oil in Greenland threatens to become an international crisis.

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake -- NETFLIX COMEDY

From sharing his unique views on family, race and religion to detailing an online rift that blew up, Brazilian comedian Yuri Marçal isn't holding back.

Avail. 6/3/22

As the Crow Flies -- NETFLIX SERIES

A prominent news host watches her glitzy life unravel when an ambitious intern begins to sabotage her at work and sow discord in her marriage.

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The obstacles have changed but don't worry — the floor is just as red and bubbly as you remember. New this season: a very slippery volcano.

Interceptor -- NETFLIX FILM

One Army captain must use her years of tactical training and military expertise when a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the remote missile interceptor station she is in command of.

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this riveting docuseries, when Norway's top cop is suspected of drug trafficking, investigators must ask: Is he a good officer or a major criminal?

The Perfect Mother -- NETFLIX SERIES

Convinced of her daughter's innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.

Surviving Summer -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Expelled from school and exiled to Australia, a rebel New York teen makes waves among a young surfer's inner circle — and leaves a mess in her wake.

Two Summers -- NETFLIX SERIES

A close circle of friends reunites for a lavish holiday — decades after one of them was the victim of a sexual assault committed by others in the group.

Avail. 6/5/22

Straight Up

Avail. 6/6/22

Action Pack: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Superheroes Clay, Wren, Treena and Watts are back to make new friends, set things right and get any villain to play nice in their town of Hope Springs!

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr featuring: Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tolev, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards,Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson and Ronny Chieng.

Avail. 6/7/22

That’s My Time with David Letterman -- NETFLIX COMEDY

David Letterman invites some of the hottest up-and-coming stand-up stars to perform a set and sit down for a chat. Each of the six episodes spotlights one comedian, including a 5-minute stand-up set and conversation with Letterman. Featuring Rosebud Baker, Phil Wang, Sam Morril, Brian Simpson, Robin Tran and Naomi Ekperigin

Avail. 6/8/22

Baby Fever -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this rom-com, a fertility doctor who drunkenly inseminates herself with her ex-boyfriend's sperm tries to woo him back after becoming pregnant.

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In August 1988, two armed bank robbers keep German police at bay for 54 hours during a hostage-taking drama that ends in a shootout and three deaths.

Hustle -- NETFLIX FILM

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 2008, a dramatic raid at the Yearning for Zion Ranch in West Texas generated attention around the world, as law enforcement agents uncovered stunning evidence of sexual, physical and psychological abuse and took 400+ children into custody. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey, directed by Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Rachel Dretzin, gives viewers an in-depth look into the secretive polygamous sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) and the rise of self-professed prophet Warren Jeffs.

Avail. 6/9/22

Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner.

Avail. 6/10/22

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness -- NETFLIX FILM

A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it.

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new special event straight from the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival.

First Kill -- NETFLIX SERIES

Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One's a vampire, the other's a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.

Intimacy -- NETFLIX SERIES

A leaked sex video of a promising politician serves as the catalyst for this story of four women treading the fine line between public and private life.

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Shelbys suffer a crushing loss. Four years later, Prohibition's end turns Tommy toward the opium trade, forcing him to ally with his worst enemies.

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Trees of Peace -- NETFLIX FILM

Four women from different backgrounds forge an unbreakable sisterhood while trapped and in hiding during the genocide in Rwanda. Inspired by true events.

Vice

Avail. 6/11/22

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer. Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches, Rachel Feinstein and Jaye McBride

Avail. 6/13/22

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Charlie creates fun stories using different shapes, and he needs your help! Come along for kid-friendly adventures here, there — and everywhere.

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson. Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White , Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines, Jordan Rock and Dave Sirus.

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

Avail. 6/14/22

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians. Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes and Iliza Shlesinger.

Halftime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Global superstar Jennifer Lopez reflects on her multifaceted career and the pressure of life in the spotlight in this intimate documentary.

The Mole: Season 3-4

Avail. 6/15/22

Centauro -- NETFLIX FILM

To clear his son's mother's debt to a cartel, a superbike racer becomes a drug courier, risking his chances of going pro — and jeopardizing his own life.

Front Cover

God's Favorite Idiot -- NETFLIX SERIES

In God’s Favorite Idiot, Mid level Tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co- worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse.

Heart Parade -- NETFLIX FILM

To save her job, a dog-fearing, career-minded woman must travel to Kraków, where she meets a charming widower, his son and their four-legged best friend.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend -- NETFLIX SERIES

Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons - Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale for a chance to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

Maldivas -- NETFLIX SERIES

A young woman leaves a small town and moves to a condo in Rio de Janeiro to find her mother, but a suspicious fire puts her in a murder investigation.

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This 6-part anthology series from director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception.

The War Next-door: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The family-feud comedy series returns for a new season.

The Wrath of God -- NETFLIX FILM

Convinced the tragic deaths of her loved ones were orchestrated by a famous novelist she worked for, Luciana turns to a journalist to expose the truth.

Avail. 6/16/22

Dead End: Paranormal Park -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Teens Barney and Norma become fast friends and help each other through tough times — while having tons of spooky fun working at a haunted theme park!

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From a best friend anthem to a brainy bop, this collection of tunes from Karma shows her singing, shining and freestyling alongside friends and family.

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After receiving heartbreaking news, Sofie's reluctance to deal with her grief sends her life, career and relationship with Max into a tailspin.

Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Drama, heritage, soul; Actor Toma Ikuta trains for his first kabuki performance with his long-time friend, kabuki actor Matsuya Onoe.

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

Avail. 6/17/22

The Martha Mitchell Effect -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary profiles the Cabinet wife who spoke out during Watergate — and the Nixon administration's campaign to gaslight her into silence.

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After swearing loyalty to kingpin Nayak, Bhumi explores her sexual liberation – and her dark side – as she treads the line between duty and desire.

Spiderhead -- NETFLIX FILM

Two inmates form a connection while grappling with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a brilliant visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs. Based on The New Yorker short story, “Escape From Spiderhead,” by George Saunders.

You Don't Know Me -- NETFLIX SERIES

When all the evidence points towards his guilt, a man on trial for murder uses his closing argument to recount his love affair with a mysterious woman.

Avail. 6/18/22

Alchemy of Souls -- NETFLIX SERIES

A powerful sorceress in a blind woman's body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN -- NETFLIX ANIME

An ancient alien civilization's relics on Earth hold dangerous powers. The ARCAM corporation's Spriggan agents must keep them out of the wrong hands.

Avail. 6/19/22

Civil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary follows maverick civil rights lawyer Ben Crump as he goes to trial to seek justice for the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

It (2017)

Avail. 6/20/22

Doom Of Love -- NETFLIX FILM

On the heels of bankruptcy, an ad businessman falls for a singer at a yoga retreat and joins her on a journey of self-realization.

Philomena

Avail. 6/21/22

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With the help of industry experts, this innovative docuseries examine new and emerging technological trends to imagine revolutionary possibilities.

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Filmed at Catch One in Los Angeles, Joel Kim Booster makes his Netflix comedy special debut with Psychosexual. In a uniquely crafted three set act, Booster discusses learning the cultural nuances of being Asian as he gets older, shares his preference for threesomes with tips for successful masturbation and his fascination for human sexuality and much more.

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

Avail. 6/22/22

Bruna Louise: Demolition -- NETFLIX COMEDY

A new comedy special from Bruna Louise.

The Hidden Lives of Pets -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bow wows and purr-fect pets! Meet amazing creatures from around the world and dig into the latest science on our animal friends' senses and skills.

Love & Gelato -- NETFLIX FILM

Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she'll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato.

The Mist (2007)

ONE PIECE: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain -- NETFLIX SERIES

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless "kidults" who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. The back-to-basics camp is a rude awakening to just how pampered their lives have been so far. At stake is a transformative cash prize for the lucky winner. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi. But, by connecting to nature, they’ll learn to graduate as fully-functioning adults.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.

Avail. 6/23/22

Best of the Fest -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Best of the Festival, highlights from throughout the 11-day Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.

First Class -- NETFLIX SERIES

Step into the lives of a group of wealthy friends from Barcelona who share a love of over-the-top fashion, luxurious parties and exclusive events.

Queen -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a 50 year absence, a renowned Parisian tailor and drag queen returns to his hometown in Poland to make amends with his daughter.

Rhythm + Flow France -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

French rappers freestyle, battle and write their way to a game-changing 100,000 euro prize in a music competition series judged by Niska, Shay and SCH.

Avail. 6/24/22

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Legacies: Season 4

The Man From Toronto -- NETFLIX FILM

A case of mistaken identity arises after a screw-up sales consultant and the world’s deadliest assassin - known only as The Man from Toronto - run into each other at a holiday rental.

Man Vs Bee -- NETFLIX SERIES

British comedian Rowan Atkinson ("Mr. Bean") stars in this almost silent comedy about a house sitter's war with a bee.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area -- NETFLIX SERIES

Thieves overtake the mint of a unified Korea. With hostages trapped inside, the police must stop them — as well as the shadowy mastermind behind it all.

Avail. 6/25/22

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

Avail. 6/27/22

Cafe Minamdang -- NETFLIX SERIES

A new series about a suspicious café — and its equally suspicious patrons.

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Falling coconuts are putting a damper on Chip and Potato’s pugtastic vacation! With the help of a friendly tamarin and a new friend, they hatch a plan to get a puggy good sleep.

Avail. 6/28/22

Blasted -- NETFLIX FILM

Blasted follows childhood friends Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor party. While Mikkel never matured past being a teenage laser tag-prodigy, Sebastian has grown into a career-obsessed workaholic, who’s using the party to schmooze a potential client. But when the bachelor party stumbles head-first into an alien invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reunite as the kick-ass lasertag duo they once were and fight back.

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

With more money and a smile big enough to show off her hard earned new teeth, Cristela is living the American Dream. She hilariously shares the joys of aging in her forties, her first ever experience with a gyno, and the importance of family.

Avail. 6/29/22

BEAUTY -- NETFLIX FILM

A young singer on the brink of a promising career finds herself torn between a domineering family, industry pressures and her love for her girlfriend.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo -- NETFLIX SERIES

A brilliant young attorney with Asperger's syndrome struggles with social interactions.

Pirate Gold of Adak Island -- NETFLIX SERIES

An elite team of experienced treasure hunters come to a remote island in the Alaskan wilderness in search of buried pirate gold worth millions.

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The family comedy from creators Wanda Sykes and Regina Hicks (Girlfriends, Insecure) returns with new episodes. Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) -- and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

Avail. 6/30/22

BASTARD‼ -- NETFLIX ANIME

Dark Schneider, a powerful wizard sealed in the body of a boy, embarks on a quest to conquer the world, accompanied by new friends and old enemies.

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Sharkdog and his human pals return for a new season filled with adventures.

