Nearly 100,000 Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

People from the Hudson Valley and across New York have recently won money playing the lottery. One Mega Millions ticket sold in New York won $1 million, while a Powerball ticket sold in Dutchess County is also worth $1 million.

Tuesday's drawing of the Mega Millions produced no jackpot winner. With no big winner, the jackpot continues to soar. The upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will be around $430 million, the 11th largest jackpot in the lottery's history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions were 07-08-20-36-39 with a Mega Ball of 22 and a Megaplier of 3X. While no one claimed the big prize, many New Yorkers are richer today.

One "Second Prize" worth $1 million was sold in New York. That ticket was sold at K M Newsstand at 555th Avenue in New York City.

The ticket was a Quick Pick, according to lottery officials. The ticket hit all five numbers but not the Mega Ball. Had it hit the Mega Ball the ticket would have been worth $402 million.

Three New Yorkers won a "third prize" of $10,000, five won $1,500, 15 won $600, 54 Empire State residents won a prize worth $500, 143 New Yorkers are taking home $200 for a "fifth prize," 877 tickets are worth $30, 2,645 tickets won $12, 7,388 tickets sold in New York State won $10, 6,239 tickets are each worth $6, 24,512 tickets sold in the Empire State are $4 winners while 57,242 won $2.

A Powerball ticket for Saturday's drawing won a "Second Prize." The $1 million ticket was sold in Dutchess County, according to the New York Lottery.

The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less located at 982 Main Street in Fishkill, according to the state's lottery website.

The ticket hit on all five of the lotto numbers but did not hit the Powerball. Had the ticket also had the Powerball, the ticket sold in Fishkill would have been worth $155.9 million.

