Get Paid $1,000 for Being a James Bond Fan

Do you know that I am a pretty big James Bond fan? Well, maybe not the die-hard who can tell you the difference between the Broccoli productions and the however many (Three maybe?) that were not Broccoli movies. See geeky Bond fan, but not THAT geeky.

Ok, maybe I know the difference between Bollinger, a Walther PPK and a DB5, but that is a whole other ball of wax.

So there is a website that is looking for all Bond fans (yep regardless of who you think the best Bond is Connery, Moore, Lazenby, Dalton, Bronson or Craig) to watch or possibly re-watch all of the James Bond movies over the course of 30 days.

Where do you start? Which version of Bond will kick things off in your movie viewing? You would start with what you may or may not be able to argue are the "classic Bond" movies, starting with "Dr. No" and Sean Connery in 1962. Then you will continue watching, in whatever order you wish until you finish (24 movies in total) with "Spectre."

This dream job does require a bit of work to get the pay. You will need to complete a worksheet for each film. However the pay is $1,000, if you choose to accept it. WAIT! I am also looking forward to the new Mission Impossible movies, which do not come out until 2022 and 2023, so my brain briefly started quoting the incorrect series.

So if you can handle the "Shaken-not-Stirred" metaphors and want to get in the game so to speak for the upcoming (finally! finally!) No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's last movie where he is sure to wear a very smart tuxedo, the website that will pay you to do this is Nerd Bear. Here is the link.

The movie, 'No Time to Die' will allegedly be in theaters in October of 2021.

