Murder Mystery: New York Dad Killed Outside Hudson Valley Home

A Hudson Valley father was killed outside of his home. The person or people responsible are still on the run.

Over the weekend, New York State Police provided more information regarding a homicide investigation in Ulster County

New York State Police Still Investigating Town of Plattekill, New York Homicide

On Jan. 2, 2023, New York State Police from the Highland barracks responded to Campbell Drive Extension in the town of Plattekill for a report of a person deceased outside a residence.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was found outside his Ulster County home with multiple gunshot wounds, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ulster County, New York Man Killed Outside Home Identified

Over the weekend, New York State Police identified the victim of the homicide in the town of Plattekill as 41-year-old Daniel Spotards from the town of Plattekill.

Spotards was born in Poughkeepsie, New York in 1981 but was a lifelong Plattkill resident, according to his obituary.

He was a graphics automotive technician with LUXURYAUTOWRAPZ located in Plattekill.

"Hudson Valley premier auto wrapping an widow tinting company," LUXURYAUTOWRAPZ states on its Facebook. "Professional service an quality service is our goal."

He's survived by his two children and many family members.

Upstate New York Killer On The Run, Hudson Valley Cops Seek Help

The person or people behind the murder remain a mystery.

"The incident is still under investigation," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the New York State Police at Highland, 845-691-2922. All information may be kept confidential."

State Police are being assisted in the investigation by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Plattekill Police Department and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office.

