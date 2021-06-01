Multiple Members Of A Pretty Big 80’s Band Playing For Free At NYS Fair

You're not going to be getting the entire band, but I feel like there will be just enough members of an iconic 80's band to get the true experience.

That band would be Dire Straits, sort of. The name of the band is actually Dire Straits Legacy. They also go by the acronym, D.S.L. This band is formed by numerous former members of the band that had a smash hit on MTV a few decades ago with "Money For Nothing". Those members include Alan Clark who plays the piano or keyboard, Danny Cummings is handling the percussion duties, Mel Collins is on the saxophone, and strumming the guitar is Phil Palmer. They also have a member Trevor Horn of the Buggles.

Obviously, this is probably the closest thing to Dire Straits you'll see unless you saw them live before they disbanded in the 1990s. It seems like a fairly safe assumption seeing as the lead singer of the band Mark Knopfler didn't even attend the induction of Dire Straits into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 according to Rolling Stone.

On August 24th at the New York State Fair in Syracuse, you will see them live! They do all of the known and loved songs by Dire Straits including "Money For Nothing", and "Sultans of Swing" among others. It's yet another free show added to the already incredible lineup!

Nas - 8/20

Ratt - 8/21

98 Degrees - 8/21

Brothers Osborne - 8/22

Bishop Briggs - 8/23

Foreigner - 8/23

REO Speedwagon - 8/25

Three Dog Night - 8/26

Sister Sledge - 8/27

Mellisa Etheridge - 8/27

Vixen & Great White - 8/28

Dropkick Murphys - 8/29

Oak Ridge Boys - 8/31

Halestorm - 8/31

Blue Oyster Cult - 9/1

Sheena Easton - 9/1

Starship - 9/2

More on Dire Straits Legacy coming to the NYS Fair can be found here from NYUP.

