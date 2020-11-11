Multiple Hudson Valley Election Workers Diagnosed With COVID-19

A number of Hudson Valley voters were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Putnam County Department of Health announced a poll worker who worked at the Putnam Valley High School on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The positive individual had been following all safety measures including mask-wearing, sanitizing and distancing, therefore the risk to voters present during this time is considered minimal," the Putnam County Department of Health said in its alert to the public. "However, if you visited this location on Election Day please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea."

The Putnam County Department of Health is working with the Board of Elections to notify poll workers and other individuals that had sustained contact with the positive case. All proper cleaning and disinfection of the location were completed according to health and safety guidelines, officials say.

Last week, Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian announced a poll worker who worked at the East Fishkill Community Center at 890 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction on Election Day tested positive for COVID-19 a few days later.

“We urge anyone who voted at the East Fishkill Community Center on November 3rd to be aware and alert for possible symptoms,” Vaidian said. “We encourage you to be tested as a precaution. This is an important reminder that the virus is still present in our community and we must continue to take necessary mitigation steps to keep our community safe – including wearing a face covering, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

The worker followed all precautionary steps including mask-wearing, hand sanitizing, physical distancing and was not experiencing any symptoms on election day, therefore the risk to voters is minimal, officials say.

However, voters and any others who visited the site on Election Day are advised to monitor for symptoms and seek testing as a precautionary measure. Symptoms of Coronavirus, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure.