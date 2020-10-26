Much Needed Hudson Valley Road Improvements Announced

Nearly $60 million of badly needed road improvements are coming to the Mid-Hudson Valley after $357 million in funding was approved statewide. The New York State Department of Transportation will oversee 135 road paving projects in the coming months that will see the renewal of more than 1,700 miles of roadway.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to Governor Cuomo's office, these projects will utilize environmentally conscious techniques that will both be better for the environment but also allow crews to work in a wider range of temperatures. These techniques also allow crews to reuse more materials and reduce the number of materials that would otherwise have to be dumped in landfills in the region.

The $58.3 million in road paving projects are currently in the planning stages and work will begin in the spring of 2021. Highlights in the Mid-Hudson Valley region include:

$19.6 million to resurface I-84 from the Route 6/Route 15 interchange in the Town of Greenville to the Route 17M interchange.

$4.8 million to resurface Route 299 from Ohioville Road to Route 9W.

$1.6 million to resurface Route 17K from Route 300 to the City of Newburgh Line in the Town of Newburgh.

$6.8 million to resurface Route 52 from Merritt Boulevard to Fishkill Hook Road and Old State Road to the Putnam County Line in the Towns of Fishkill and East Fishkill.

$1.4 million to resurface Route 82 from Route 44 in the Town of Washington to Franklin Avenue in the Village of Millbrook, Dutchess County.

A full list of the upcoming statewide projects can be found here.