Motorhead’s Newly Restored ‘Iron Fist’ Film Features Previously Unheard Recording

It's amazing what you'll find when you dig into the archives, and Motorhead's most recent dig has turned up some truly classic heaviness. Back in 1982, Motorhead decided they wanted an intro film as they promoted their brand new album Iron Fist. That film has now been restored, while the trailer they used has been updated to include a previously unheard instrumental demo that soundtracks the video and is being shared for the first time.

Clocking in at just over three minutes, the trailer starts with a blood-filled stream surrounded by fallen warriors as Motorhead's Sabertooth mask wearing warriors emerge from the smoky battlefield while uncovering the iron fist relic from among the battle's destruction.

The original trailer was cut utilizing Gustav Holst's ominous sounding, "Mars, Bringer of War," but with the trailer restored, it now features the glorious instrumental heaviness of the previously unreleased demo, "Ripsaw Teardown." You can watch the trailer, directed by Nick Mead, and hear the song below.

As it was filmed in 1982, you can do the math to figure out that this is the 40th anniversary of the album. And the trailer has been released as part of the promotion for the 40th anniversary editions of the Iron Fist album.

The core early years lineup of Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clarke and Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor continued the momentum laid by Ace of Spades and No Sleep Til Hammersmith on this effort. The 40th anniversary collection surrounding the album includes the original album, their October 1981 Jackson's Studio demos, a disc filled with alternate versions, instrumentals and bonus cuts and a March 1982 live performance at the Glasgow Apollo. There will also be hardback book-packs in two CD and three LP formats. Included with the book is the story of the album plus many previously unseen photos. There’s also a limited edition, blue and black swirl of the original standalone album.

Look for the 40th anniversary edition of Iron Fist to arrive on Sept. 23. Pre-order and bundle options are available here.

Motorhead, Iron Fist Trailer Featuring "Ripsaw Teardown"

Motorhead, Iron Fist 40th Anniversary Edition Track Listing

Original Iron Fist album

Iron Fist

Heart of Stone

I’m the Doctor

Go to Hell

Loser

Sex and Outrage

America

Shut It Down

Speedfreak

(Don’t Need) Religion

Bang to Rights

Jackson’s Studio Demos October 1981

Remember Me, I’m Gone

The Doctor

Young & Crazy

Loser

Iron Fist

Go To Hell

CD & Digital Bonus Tracks

Lemmy Goes to the Pub

Some Old Song, I’m Gone

(Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down (Alternate Version)

Shut It Down

Sponge Cake (Instrumental)

Ripsaw Teardown (Instrumental)

Peter Gunn (Instrumental)

Live at Glasgow Apollo 18/3/82

(Previously unreleased)

Iron First

Heart of Stone

Shoot You In The Back

The Hammer

Loser

Jailbait

America

White Line

(Don’t Need) Religion

Go to Hell

Capricorn

(Don’t Let ‘Em) Grind Ya Down

(We Are The) Road Crew

Ace of Spades

Bite The Bullet

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

Overkill

Bomber

Motörhead