2020 was to be the year Motley Crue would perform together for the first time since their "final tour" ended back in 2015, and they were set to share the stage with comrades Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. It was unfortunately canceled due to the coronavirus, but they have just announced the rescheduled 2021 dates.

The initial cancelation was announced earlier this month, as they tried to salvage the tour as best they could. The run was originally set to kick off tonight in Jacksonville, Fla. and conclude September 5 in Los Angeles, Calif.

As of February, the tour had sold over $130 million in ticket sales. Luckily, fans will still have a chance to catch the group of bands together next summer.

"We are excited to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour," Crue wrote in a tweet. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, or ticket holders can head over to Live Nation's website to request a refund. See the new dates below.

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison + Joan Jett 2021 Tour Dates

June 19 - Nashville, Tenn.

June 21 - Cincinnati, Ohio

June 24 - Charlotte, N.C.

June 26 - Miami, Fla.

June 27 - Orlando, Fla.

July 3 - Cleveland, Ohio

July 6 - St. Louis, Mo.

July 8 - Minneapolis, Minn.

July 10 - Detroit, Mich.

July 13 - Philadelphia, Pa.

July 15 - Flushing, N.Y.

July 17 - Boston, Mass.

July 18 - Boston, Mass.

July 20 - Hershey, Pa.

July 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa.

Aug. 7 - Jacksonville, Fla.

Aug. 9 - Washington, D.C.

Aug. 12 - Buffalo, N.Y.

Aug. 15 - Atlanta, Ga.

Aug. 17 - Houston, Texas

Aug. 20 - San Antonio, Texas

Aug. 22 - Arlington, Texas

Aug. 24 - Kansas City, Mo.

Aug. 26 - Denver, Colo.

Aug. 28 - Milwaukee, Wisc.

Aug. 29 - Chicago, Ill.

Sept. 3 - Phoenix, Arix.

Sept. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif.

Sept. 7 - Seattle, Wash.

Sept. 10 - San Francisco, Calif.

Sept. 12 - San Diego, Calif.