Just after 11 AM today (May 24, 2022), it was reported on Facebook by Ulster County Fire / Rescue Incidents that Route 209 has been closed due to a fire currently burning at the Colonial Motel in Kerhonkson.

Stone Ridge's FASTeam, along with other agencies including Accord and Ellenville, are on the scene fighting the fire. Due to the area and the motel's proximity to the road, it was deemed necessary to close Route 209 in Ulster County. According to the post, Kripplebush Fire closed Route 209 at 44/55 and Napacoch Fire has closed Route 209 at Foordmore Road.

Route 209 Closed in Kerhonkson Due to Motel Fire

At the time of this reporting, it is not clear what part of the motel is on fire or how much of it may be involved. A search online produced a report done by the Daily Freeman in 2021 of an electrical fire in a bathroom that caused a previous fire. According to an Ulster County Alive post, The Colonial Motel is available for rent so it is possible that guests or residents currently staying there may have been affected by this mornings events.

Kerhonkson, NY is a popular spot for people to visit in the Hudson Valley it is close to Kingston, NY, and has easy access to many of the area's popular destinations such as Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Resorts World Catskills, numerous Rail Trails including the D & H Linear Park. It is also close to many of the Hudson Valley's favorite hiking areas including Mohonk and Minnewaska.

We will update this post with more information once it becomes available.

