The Most Performed Songs by 50 Rock Acts

Encore! Encore! We'd all love to hear our favorite rock bands play their most popular songs live right about now. But with the touring world at a standstill, it seems like a great time to revisit what some of rock's biggest bands have spent their years of shredding stages playing.

Setlist.fm has done its best to document the touring histories of bands, and through researching their archives, we've found the most played songs of 50 of rock's biggest acts.

You would naturally assume that a group's first major single would often be the most played song, and you'd be pretty correct in guessing that in most cases. But there are some interesting anomalies along the way.

Would you have ever guessed that Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," or for that matter anything off Nevermind, was not among their most played songs? How about AC/DC classics "You Shook Me All Night Long" and "Highway to Hell" failing to make the band's three most often played songs?

Would you know that Alter Bridge's most played live song was never released as a single? And which legendary band's most frequent contributions to their live performances were actually a guitar solo and drum solo more than any individual track?

Scroll though our gallery as we examine the most played songs of 50 rock acts. And if your favorite band isn't on this list, don't fret — metal acts is coming soon!