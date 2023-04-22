Many locals are already in on the secret, but one of the tightest, scariest, and "I don't know if we're gonna make it"-est roads is hiding right under our noses in the Hudson Valley.

The stretch of pavement isn't long, but what the road lacks in distance, it makes up for in overall sketchiness. This isn't a footpath or even a bike trail... vehicles are actually allowed to drive through this tunnel under route 9W in Orange County, NY.

One of the Scariest Roads in the Hudson Valley, NY

"The very cool (and kinda scary) car-tunnel from Black Rock Forest to the Storm King School... Cars just barely squeeze through, lol", said a recent Facebook post about the tunnel in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. The tunnel (below) looks more like something out of a horror movie than a legal roadway.

"The Esophagus" Tunnel in Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY

"We call [the tunnel] The Esophagus. You can drive a mid-size truck through it. But you may want to pull your mirrors in", said one commenter. "I hope it’s one way!", joked another. Not only is the tunnel in fact two way, but taking a look at the tunnel's location below, you can see that it technically doesn't exist.

Dangerous Roads in the Hudson Valley, NY

The tunnel, which offers a subterranean route under 9W, connects Mountain Road and Reservoir Road, doesn't have a name itself. An amateur's guess is that if anyone gets stuck in the tunnel, they wouldn't be able to lodge a formal complaint with the Orange County government because they wouldn't be able to legally describe the location. But is it really the sketchiest tunnel in the Hudson Valley? There's some competition.

Tunnel on Toleman Road in Washingtonville, NY

Toleman Road in Washingtonville, NY in Orange County (above) gives the Croton tunnel a run for its money. While being only nine feet tall and only wide enough for one vehicle at a time puts it in the running, the fact that it has concrete walls instead of (what looks like) corrugated steel means it can't top "The Esophagus".

So two of the most dangerous tunnels in the Hudson Valley are in Orange County, NY, but what about roads? Check out the most dangerous roads in New York state, but keep scrolling for some positivity. The "most scenic" road trip in New York is right here in the Hudson Valley too, and you can map it out below.

