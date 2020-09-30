More Schools in Hudson Valley to Bring Students Back to Classroom

Get ready to see more school busses on the road as students from multiple school districts return to the classroom.

On Monday, Sept. 28, the Wappingers Central School District started hybrid learning as scheduled. The schedule has most students in the classroom two days a week and learning from home for the rest of the week.

The Monroe-Woodbury Central School District welcomed students back last Tuesday, despite a staff member from the high school testing positive for COVID-19. New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card" reports the employee was a teacher.

The teacher will quarantine until cleared by the New York State Department of Health while potentially exposed areas at the high school were cleaned and disinfected.

In Newburgh, a student from Vails Gate Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts And Math Academy tested positive for the virus between Sept. 20 and Sept. 26, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card."

Newburgh students are learning from home, but the school district still plans to begin phasing into the hybrid schedule the week of October 5, school officials say.

A teacher from William A Carter School in Middletown tested positive for COVID-19, according to New York State's "The COVID-19 Report Card." The positive test occurred between Sept. 14 through Sept. 20.

Students at the school have been learning from home, but teachers have been teaching from the school. School officials say the school has been intensely cleaned and students are still scheduled to return to the classroom on Oct. 5.

Saugerties schools are also preparing to switch up their learning model next week. Officials say the district will start its hybrid plan next Monday, October 5. Students will be in the classroom two days a week, depending on their last names. All students will learn online on Wednesdays.