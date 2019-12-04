A Hudson Valley man is accused of stabbing two local taxi drivers near their eyes.

Gimel Kimble, 34, of Monticello was arrested by Monticello police on Tuesday for assault, criminal possession of a weapon, felonies, and misdemeanors for criminal mischief, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument and obstructing governmental administration.

Just after midnight, Monticello police responded to a 911 report of two male stabbing victims in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Street in the Village of Monticello.

The stabbing victims, ages 22 and 30, are both employed with a local taxi company and were in the process of a shift change in a parking lot when they were approached by another male, police say

That man started a conversation with the two taxi drivers and then suddenly produced a screwdriver and stabbed both victims in the face, police were told. Both victims sustained punctures near their left eyes.

One of the victims was transported from the scene to a local hospital for immediate medical attention, police say.

The suspect then ran off towards Park Avenue. Around 12:40 a.m., police received a report that Kimble kicked and broke a window at a residence on Park Avenue and then fled on foot. Responding officers allege that the description of Kimble’s clothing also fits the same description of the suspect in the stabbing incident 30 minutes prior.

Within a few minutes, officers found Kimble walking on Prince Street. Officers found a crack pipe and hypodermic syringes while searching Kimble, officials say.

Kimble is also accused of refusing to cooperate with officers during processing procedures at the Monticello police station.

Upon further investigation and a review of video surveillance, officers were able to identify Kimble as the person responsible for the stabbing of the two taxi drivers, police say.

Kimble was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

