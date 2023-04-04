A teen has been charged after a missing Hudson Valley woman was found dead in the woods shortly after attending a party for a newborn.

Police finally arrested a person they say is responsible after a woman was found dead just after Thanksgiving.

Woman Found Dead In Woods Just After Thanksgiving In Rockland County, New York

Just after midnight on Sunday, November 28, 2022, the Ramapo Police Department responded to West Carlton Road in the Town of Ramapo in regards to a 52-year-old female from Monsey who had been found deceased in the wooded area adjacent to the

roadway.

Police responded around 12:45 a.m. to a report of a missing person. 52-year-old Miriam Sussman went missing after attending a celebration for a newborn.

Sussman was reported missing around 5 p.m., on Saturday, shortly after the celebration ended.

Search Results in Gruesome Discovery In Lower Hudson Valley

Police were told Sussman was walking home from the event. Police retraced her steps and soon found a cell phone and eyeglasses.

Her body was found about 30 feet from the road in a wooded area. Police believed she was the victim of a hit-and-run because her body was "thrown quite a distance" into the woods and there was evidence at the scene of a possible car crash.

Monsey, New York Teen Accused Of Hitting Woman And Fleeing Scene

On Monday, over 4 months after Sussman was killed, police arrested an 18-year-old woman from Monsey.

"Due to the suspect’s age, her name will not be released as she is eligible for Youthful Offender status," the Ramapo Police Department said in a press release.

The unnamed 18-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident that resulted in the death of another, a felony.

The teen was arraigned and was released without bail.

