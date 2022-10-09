Missing Hudson Valley Teen Killed In New York, 2 Arrested

A missing Hudson Valley teen was found dead. Two people have been arrested.

On Friday, September 23, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K began investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on State Route 9 near County Route 8 in Columbia County, New York.

Fatal Crash With Pedestrian Columbia County

The initial investigation by State Police found that at approximately 4:50 a.m., a northbound 2007 Ford F550 struck a 14-year-old pedestrian who was walking in the road on Route 9 in Clermont. The 14-year-old was pronounced deceased on the scene by responding Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

Parts of Route 9 in Columbia County were closed until 11:30 a.m. on Friday as police continued to investigate.

On Wednesday, New York State Police announced the name of the teen and also confirmed two people were arrested.

Teen Killed Walking On Route 9 In Town Of Clermont, New York

While the New York State Police was investigating the fatal crash, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health in Red Hook, New York, reported Romelo Cruze, a resident of their facility was missing.

Police confirmed Romelo Cruze, 14, was the teen who was fatally hit by a car while working walking on the roadway just before 5 a.m.

"Two staff members responsible for Cruze provided business records and written statements to Investigators claiming Cruze was in good condition at their facility at 5:30 a.m. The crash, however, occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. and almost 4.5 miles north of the facility," New York State Police stated.

Two From Poughkeepsie, New York After Teen Goes Missing From Red Hook, New York

Subsequently, 39-year-old Churchil Orodi and Beryl Orech, 36, both of Poughkeepsie, New York, were arrested on October 4, for endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, falsifying business records in the first degree, both class E felonies, and making a punishable false written statement, a class A misdemeanor.

Both were issued appearance tickets returnable to the town of Red Hook Court on October 26.

