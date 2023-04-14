Update: Missing Hudson Valley Man Killed by Romantic Rival in Upstate New York

We've learned new information regarding a missing Hudson Valley man who was murdered by a romantic rival.

An Upstate New York Man who was found guilty of murdering an aspiring singer appealed his sentence.

Missing Ulster County Man Killed by Romantic Rival In Catskill, New York, Gruesome Details Emerge

Graham was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Graham Appeals Sentences

Graham appealed for a new trial, claiming his murder conviction was contrary to the weight of the evidence.

On Thursday, a state appeals court upheld the conviction and sentence of Graham.

"In light of the above, the conviction and overall sentence of the defendant will stand, and, rightfully so. My staff and I are pleased with the well-written Decision of the Court as well as the confirmation of the defendant’s life sentence," Greene County District Attorney Joe Stanzione stated.

One Change Made

The judge did rule that Graham's sentences will now be served at the same time rather than one after the other.

"That the modification is academic as it does not affect the overall sentence of Carlos Graham which is 25 years to Life plus 10 years," Stanzione said.

