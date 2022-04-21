FOUND: Missing Bronx Teenage Girls Found in Poughkeepsie Hotel

UPDATE: Saturday 4/23 8am

Nine days after they were first reported as having gone missing from the Highbridge area of the Bronx, two teenage girls were reportedly found in a Pouhkeepsie hotel, and a suspect is said to be in custody.

A post in a Hudson Valley mom's Facebook group late Friday night shared the news that both teen girls that had gone missing on Tuesday April 12th in the Bronx, were found on Thursday at the Red Roof Inn, Poughkeepsie. The story originated from another Facebook page called Inside Yonkers.

MSN reports that the father of one of the girls (foster parent of the other) received a call from a detective working with the Administration for Children's Services alerting him that his daughter was found with an older woman and a man in his 20's who had a pit bull dog, at the Red Roof in Poughkeepsie, located at 2349 South Road. Reports indicate the male subject is in custody.

The other teen, a foster child living with the family of the teen found in the Poughkeepsie hotel, had allegedly escaped from the hotel and reached out to her mother. 'Because of her leaving the situation, she was able to tell authorities where the other girl was.'

In the MSN report, Dawn Rowe, the CEO of a non-profit group called Girl Vow, who works with endangered runaway girls, had been receiving tips about the whereabouts of the Bronx teens, and was on the phone all night following up.

We will provide more information as additional details become available.

Original Coverage: Bronx Teens Missing for Nine Days

The family of two Bronx teenagers are pleading for the public's help in finding the girls, who haven't been seen since Tuesday, April 12th.

Social media posts have been circulating while local news outlets provide updates and coverage as it nears ten days since the girls have been seen.

A 14-year-old and 13-year-old, both of 1012 Nelson Avenue in the Bronx, were reported as being last seen together on Tuesday, April 12th. The 13-year-old is reportedly in foster care living with the 14-year-old's family.

Where Were They Last Seen?

A report in 'Norwood News' - a local newspaper, states that the girls were last seen leaving their Highbridge area home around 8 PM on the 12th. Other reports indicate that they were spotted around the city in various locations.

PIX11 out of New York City provided information that was received from their father, Enrique Rivera, stating that the girls left school with two other boys, and got off the bus at 161st street near the courthouse by Yankee Stadium. Rivera reported that his foster daughter had “caught an attitude” with him on the phone Tuesday prior to their disappearance. He said that around 6 PM on the evening of the 12th, calls began going to voicemail.

It was confirmed by PIX11 News that a missing persons report was filed with the 44th Precinct in the Bronx.

