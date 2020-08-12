This year marks the 16th year of the Miles of Hope Breast Cancer Foundation's Annual Brunch Event, but like so many other great 2020 fundraisers, they have to make it virtual this year. You do what you have to do to raise funds during a pandemic.

Miles of Hope is going virtual for the 16th Annual Brunch event on Sunday, Sept. 13, from Noon - 1PM. Even though everybody is practicing social distancing, it doesn't mean they can't come together to celebrate this special Sweet 16. It will be the same great event from the comfort of your home - online raffles and silent auction, guest speakers, amazing honorees, compelling stories, celebrity pop-ins, and more Join in this celebration of survivorship, honor those who have honored us, and be together while being apart. Cancer doesn't stop during a pandemic and neither does Miles of Hope's incredible work.

For more information about the Miles of Hope Spring into Fall Virtual Brunch, check out the event facebook page. To learn more about Miles of Hope and their mission or to make a donation, visit the Miles of Hope website.