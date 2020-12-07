Mid-Hudson Region Reports Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases
COVID-19 is running wild across the Hudson Valley.
Over the weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office confirmed 3,094 new COVID-19 cases from the Mid-Hudson Region.
New Positive Cases in the Mid-Hudson Region reported on Dec. 5
- Dutchess: 157
- Orange:302
- Putnam: 126
- Rockland: 212
- Sullivan: 27
- Ulster: 76
- Westchester: 758
New Positive Cases in the Mid-Hudson Region reported on Dec. 6
- Dutchess: 144
- Orange:201
- Putnam: 98
- Rockland: 167
- Sullivan: 14
- Ulster: 85
- Westchester: 727
Mid-Hudson Region Percentage of Positive Test Results:
- Thursday: 6.6 percent
- Friday: 6.9 percent
- Saturday: 6.4 percent
- 7-Day Average: 5.97 percent
"COVID-19 is spreading, and it affects all New Yorkers, Upstate and downstate. As we "This is a war and we continue to adapt to the enemy by making decisions based on data and science — not opinion and fear," Cuomo said. "We're closely monitoring hospital capacity and have implemented triggers to ensure hospitals have what they need. The light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine, and one is coming, but until then we must be disciplined. Public health experts agree households and private gatherings are a major driver of transmission right now, demonstrating once again that it is our actions that determine the infection rate. We know what works: wear a mask, avoid indoor gatherings, and socially distance, and the local governments must do enforcement. We will win this war but it will take vigilance and everyone working together."
New COVID-19 cases across New York State have increased by 48 percent in the past week.