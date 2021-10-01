Mick Jagger ‘Went Unnoticed’ at a North Carolina Dive Bar

Mick Jagger may be one of the most iconic frontmen in rock history, but that reportedly didn’t stop him from going “unnoticed” during a recent stop at a Charlotte, N.C. dive bar.

The Rolling Stones singer posted a picture of himself enjoying a beer on the front patio of the Thirsty Beaver Saloon with the caption, “Out and about last night in Charlotte, N.C.” Amazingly, none of the other people in the photo seemingly noticed they were in the presence of rock royalty. Staff at the bar have confirmed that nobody knew Jagger was there.

"Co-owner of the Thirsty Beaver Brian Wilson tells me Mick Jagger went unnoticed last night," Joe Bruno, a reporter for local Charlotte TV station WSOC confirmed in a tweet. "Turns out the people to the right of him in this photo have floor tickets to the show tonight and they didn’t even realize it was him!"

“I wasn’t there. I missed it. I was putting my little girl to bed,” Wilson noted during a separate conversation with reporter Jeremy Markovich. “I don’t even know when [Jagger] was there, exactly. Between 10-11, I think.”

When the image of Jagger drinking alone went viral online, Wilson went back through the bar’s transactions in search of evidence. “I went through the credit card receipts to see if I had a Mick Jagger signature anywhere,” he explained before revealing that his search came up empty. “That would have gone up on the wall.” Instead, Wilson assumes the rocker paid cash for his beer.

Jagger and the Stones play at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte tonight (Sept. 30).