Astonishing Metro North Explosion: Here’s What Happened

A Sunday morning explosion next to the Metro-North tracks sent metal doors flying and an electrical cabinet airborne in Croton-on-Hudson, NY.

Train-Related Emergencies in Westchester County, NY

Luckily, the entire event was witnessed by a local firefighter. It wasn't the first time this year that nearby first responders ensured that a scary situation didn't become worse. In October, Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department (CFD) was responding to a brush fire on the Metro-North train tracks when a different fire erupted on an actual train (below).

CFD and Metro-North employees combined forces to evacuate passengers and extinguish the fire without any injuries reported. This track explosion, however, was a different beast all together.

Explosion in Croton-on-Hudson

Around 10:45 [Sunday] morning, Car 2083 witnessed an electrical cabinet explosion along the rail tracks by Senesqua Park", began a post from the CFD. "The blast caused the upright cabinet to lift off the ground and tip over, as well as blew both doors off of it launching them about 20 feet away" (below), they continued.

Electrical Explosion on the Metro-North Tracks

Photos show the metal debris strewn across the track's access trail, as well as the doors that landed in nearby bushes (below). Multiple emergency vehicles and firetrucks responded to the scene to make sure the explosion no longer posed any danger to the public.

Join the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department

Croton-on-Hudson is an all-volunteer fire company with more than 100 years of history under their belts. In November alone, the department reported responses to over 40 separate calls, including fires, motor vehicle accidents, and gas leaks.

The department is always looking to add more first responders to their ranks, and interested volunteers are encouraged to email info@crotonfd.org for more information.

