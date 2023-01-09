As fans wait for Metallica to drop their next studio album, 72 Seasons, and take the world by storm with the massive M72 tour, they can now relive the band's final concert of 2022 over and over.

On Dec. 16, 2022, Metallica celebrated their third Helping Hands benefit concert in support of the All Within My Hands foundation. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and featured many celebrity appearances as well as two unique sets; the first set consisted of five songs performed acoustically and the second featured nine songs, fully electric.

Both setlists had plenty of highlights, but there's no question fans were most excited to see the first-ever live performance of "Lux Æterna," as well as a few killer covers of UFO and Thin Lizzy tunes.

The band has already released the audio from the show for fans to stream and download—in addition to some individual videos—but now you can also watch professionally-shot footage of the entire concert.

"Whether you missed the live event or want to relive the show, we've got you covered," the band wrote in an email to fans on Jan. 5, 2023. "The concert in its entirety is available on demand on Paramount+ worldwide. You can also catch Helping Hands 2022 [on television via] MTV...the gig is also available to stream on Pluto TV."

While the service is streaming the show on-demand, Paramount+ has also released some songs from the full broadcast, including "Whiskey in the Jar" and "Nothing Else Matters." Check them out below.

Watch Metallica Perform "Whiskey in the Jar" Live in Los Angeles

Watch Metallica Perform "Nothing Else Matters" With St. Vincent Live in Los Angeles

72 Seasons is set for release on April 14; fans can pre-order the album at the Metallica Store.

Less than two weeks after 72 Seasons hits the streets, Metallica will kick off the M72 tour with two shows at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on April 27 and April 29. Metallica's first M72 stop in North America is Aug. 4 and Aug. 6 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

You can get details on the worldwide tour and see the full itinerary here.

Watch the Official Paramount+ Trailer For Metallica's Helping Hands 2022 Benefit Show

Metallica 2022 'The Helping Hands' Concert Metallica debuted new UFO and Thin Lizzy covers at their third annual 'The Helping Hands' show.