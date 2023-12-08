Marriott’s Elite ‘Inn at Bellefield’ Opening in Hyde Park

A one-of-a-kind hotel from Marriott is set to open next month in Hyde Park, New York and it's pretty spectacular.

The Inn at Bellefield is a 137-room all-suite hotel with "sophisticated amenities". Branded as a Marriott Residence, the hotel is located across from the Culinary Institute of America on Route 9.

The hotel is the first structure to be completed at the billion-dollar campus that is described as a "world-class hospitality, agritourism and residential destination."

In addition to the new hotel, Bellefield plans to add, a brewery, winery, spa, another hotel, restaurants and permanent residences.

The Inn at Bellefield features studio and one-bedroom units with full kitchens. The hotel also offers a farm-to-table lounge named The Storyteller that serves full meals, craft beer and cocktails. There's also a market named for former Hyde Park Resident, Elenor Roosevelt, that offers quick bites and a quick bite and sundries.

More nods to FDR are sprinkled around the hotel, including an area of outdoor fire pits where recordings of the former president's famous fireside chats are played on a loop. The hotel is decorated with luxury touches like sycamore wood accents in the lobby and locally sourced beverages and food.

The Inn at Bellefield's General Manager, Adam Pregno, says he's working to make even more local connections.

The Inn at Bellefield looks forward to becoming a true member of the community as we continue to cultivate working relationships with local farmers, distilleries and brewers such as the new Asahi Shuzo Dassai Blue sake brewery.

Reservations can be made now for stays in January. The standard room rate starts at $189 for a studio room and $219 for a one-bedroom suite. Prices are slightly higher on weekends and holidays. Marriott Bonvoy members can exchange 28,000 points per night.

