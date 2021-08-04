Many Top Democrats Call For New York Gov. Cuomo to Resign

A growing number of top Democrats in the nation and across New York State are calling on Cuomo to resign. Below is a list and their statements.

After nearly five months, investigators concluded that:

- Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments

- The governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

- The Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”

- The investigators find that Governor Cuomo’s actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies.

