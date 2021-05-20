Many New York Children Won’t Need Masks At Daycare, Summer Camps

Gov. Andrew Cuomo released new rules for daycares and camps across New York State.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Cuomo announced updated guidance for health and safety measures at child care, day camp and overnight camp programs, effective immediately.

The measures include protocols for COVID testing, physical distancing and sanitation, among other requirements to help prevent COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health will continue to monitor and evaluate health metrics for child care facilities and camp programs and, if necessary, will issue further guidance.

"We are continuing to make incredible progress against COVID and lifting restrictions based on the science and numbers, but we are not yet at the finished line," Cuomo said. "To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Facilities and programs must collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children and implement mandatory daily health screening practices of their staff and visitors including daily temperature checks. Facilities and programs need to notify the state and local health department immediately upon being informed of any positive COVID-19 test result by a staff member or child at their site.

Each site must implement a property-specific capacity limitation for children and campers that ensures appropriate social distancing. Staff who are not fully vaccinated must maintain a distance of at least six feet from other unvaccinated staff.

Children and campers over the age of two and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting.

Children who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 won't need to wear masks or maintain proper social distancing.

Since face coverings have been proven to be effective when distancing is not feasible, facilities and programs must provide and require the use of face coverings for individuals who are not fully vaccinated, officials say.

Additional hygiene and cleaning and disinfection requirements as advised by the CDC and Department of Health must also be followed. Full guidance is available here.

Keep Reading:

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted