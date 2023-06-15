Man Shot At Working Outside Hudson Valley Motel

A Hudson Valley man is accused of shooting at a local worker outside a motel.

On Wednesday, the Town of Wallkill Police Department announced an arrest was made into a report of shots fired at a motel.

Shots Fired At Middletown Motel In Town Of Wallkill, New York

On Tuesday, June 6, at approximately 7:39 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Middletown Motel located at 521 Route 211 East in the Town Of Wallkill.

The victim, a utility worker who was servicing light poles at the motel, told police that 32-year-old Kevin W. Brown of Middletown pointed a gun at the worker during a physical altercation, discharging two rounds.

The unnamed victim wasn't injured, according to the Town of Wallkill Police Department

Middletown, New York Man Accused Of Shooting at Motel

Brown was found and arrested on Friday, June 8 at 5:40 a.m. Brown was charged with criminal possession of a firearm in the second degree and menacing in the second degree.

Brown was arraigned in City of Middletown Court and remanded to the Orange County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or a $50,000 secured bond until his next court appearance.

