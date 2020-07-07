Man Murdered in Poughkeepsie, Police Say

A Poughkeepsie man was fatally stabbed in the City of Poughkeepsie Tuesday morning. Police are investigating.

On July 7, at approximately 10:15 a.m. City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting a man down in the area of Pershing Avenue Park. Units responding to the scene found a 29-year-old City of Poughkeepsie male resident with a serious stab wound.

He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital. The victim later died while undergoing surgery.

There were numerous people present during this incident. Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at (845) 451-7577.

