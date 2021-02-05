Man Fatally Hit By Loader Removing Snow in Hudson Valley

Police are still trying to figure out what happened in the moments before a man was run over and killed by a loader removing snow in the Hudson Valley.

Around 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, the Town of Chester Police Department responded to C&S Wholesale Grocers at 1 Elizabeth Drive in the Town of Chester for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a parking lot in the rear of the warehouse lot near the loading docks where a New Holland loader owned by AJM Trucking was engaged in the snow removal process in the parking lot.

The loader operator, a 59-year-old man from Pine Bush struck a truck driver as the truck driver was walking in the parking lot of C&S Wholesale Grocers, police say.

The truck driver, 43-year-old Bryan R. Teets of Virginia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Town of Chester Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing but the information revealed so far does not indicate any criminal conduct, police say. It's unknown why Teets was walking in the parking lot.

Town police were assisted at the scene by the NY State Police, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Chester Fire Department.

