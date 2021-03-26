Police arrested two men this week following separate investigations into child porn and child sexual assault.

New York State Police announced on Thursday, 39-year-old Victor Gabriel-Antonio of Poughkeepsie was arrested and charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony.

An investigation revealed Gabriel-Antonio sexually assaulted a child multiple times over the course of several years, police say. New York State Police did not release more information about the investigation or allegations. Gabriel-Antonio was arraigned before the village of Wappingers Falls Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

Across the river, A felony arrest was made by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division after a several-month-long investigation into child porn, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Josef Sparks of the Village of Greenwood Lake was arrested for 23 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a class E felony under the Penal Law of the State of New York.

The 32-year-old Village of Greenwood Lake was processed and issued an appearance ticket for him to return to the Village of Greenwood Lake Court on a later date.

