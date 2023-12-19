Man Behind Beacon, New York’s Famous Pink Unicorn Dead at 66

You may not know the name David Shelly, but most likely you've witnessed the joy he spread throughout the City of Beacon, New York.

David Shelly moved from Middletown to Beacon seven years ago. Soon after, a mysterious pink unicorn appeared, handing out flowers and free ice cream coupons to local residents.

The Pink Unicorn's Origin Story

Shelly was born and raised in Middletown. He served in the US Army at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, CO where he was trained as a surgical assistant. After an honorable discharge, Shelly assisted in operating rooms at St. Anthony's and St. Luke's Hospitals before starting his career at Stryker Orthopedics, where he worked for over three decades.

Facebook/David Shelly Facebook/David Shelly loading...

After moving to Beacon, Shelly became known as The Pink Unicorn. The husband, father and grandfather would appear as the unicorn at community events and farmer's markets or just walk into bars to greet patrons and spread some cheer. He always had a flower, some free treats or a hug to hand out to anyone he encountered.

Beacon Resident Faced with Tragic Diagnosis

Earlier this year, the 66-year-old Beacon resident was diagnosed with inoperable brain cancer.

An outpouring of support began flooding in from the community, returning the unconditional love and kindness that Shelly had been giving to Beacon for so many years.

Sadly, Shelly passed away on December 15. According to his obituary, he was surrounded by family when he died.

Riverview Funeral Home Riverview Funeral Home loading...

The Pink Unicorn's Legacy

Shelly's appearance as the Pink Unicorn coincided with the rebirth of Beacon. As the city began to attract more visitors and tourists, the Pink Unicorn became a symbol of the community. Much like the dummy light, Shelly helped make Beacon the special place that it is.

David Shelly always be remembered in Beacon, not just for being the whimsical Pink Unicorn, but for the love he spread to everyone he met. He shared his own personal philosophy on his Facebook page before he passed away.

This world is beautiful and amazing. Love each and everyone.

Be the Pink Unicorn

Services will be held for Shelly on Thursday at Riverview Funeral Home. Afterward, there will be a celebration of Dave’s life and impact on the Beacon community at Prophecy Hall.

The Most Expensive Home for Sale in Beacon Even Has an Art Gallery The new $2.45 million duplex loft is the most expensive listing in Beacon, NY Gallery Credit: Charlotte Anne Guernsey via Compass Greater NY LLC