‘Low-Cost Airline’ To Fly From Hudson Valley, New York To 10 European Hotspots
Are you ready to getaway? A "low-cost" airline is set to fly to at least 10 European hotspots from the Hudson Valley.
On Tuesday, PLAY airline announced they have expanded service in the United States to New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh.
PLAY is described by company officials as a "low-cost Icelandic airline" that operates flights between the United States and Europe.
New York Stewart International Airport is PLAY's third U.S. destination. Ticket sales from SWF to European destinations begin today, Tuesday, Feb. 1, at www.flyplay.com.
Flights will take off on June 9, 2022. As a special promotion, PLAY is offering a special introductory rate until February 7 of $109 on U.S. departing flights.
The special means a flight to Paris is less expensive than a monthly New York City Metrocard, PLAY officials point out.
PLAY will fly from Stewart to what officials say are 22 European destinations including:
Iceland Keflavik, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Brussels, Stuttgart, Trondheim, and Gothenburg.
PLAY’s introductory deal is $109 flights departing from New York as part of a roundtrip booking scheduled between September and October 2022 to 11 European destinations from New York Stewart International Airport.
This deal is valid until February 7 until midnight Eastern Time.
This price is inclusive of all mandatory taxes, fees and carrier charges. Restrictions and baggage fees apply. See the full details and terms of this promotion at www.flyplay.com.
PLAY will be the first international carrier at New York Stewart International Airport since 2019.
Passengers at Stewart will be the first to benefit from the recently constructed, $37 million international arrivals and U.S. Customs expansion.
"Serving New York City, the growing Hudson Valley area, New Jersey, and Connecticut, the airport is popular among American travelers, with proximity to top attractions including Legoland NY Resort, Woodbury Commons, and a quick bus ride to the heart of Manhattan," PLAY officials state in a press release.
New York Stewart International Airport offers convenient transport to nearby destinations via taxi, bus, and train, with routes to Manhattan via the Metro North, Amtrak, or Newburgh-Beacon-Stewart Link, officials say.
"The low fares and flexibility that passengers experience at Stewart International Airport are exactly what passengers seek when they book their travel with PLAY," PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson said.
