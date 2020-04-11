Local Supermarket Chain Starts Taking Temperatures

The Wakefern Food Corporation, which operates Shop Rite supermarkets in the Hudson Valley, announced that beginning Monday April 12th they will initiate a temperature monitoring program due to the Coronavirus-19 Pandemic

According to their website, they will use a non-contact forehead infrared thermometers to take temperatures of vendors and employees reporting to work. Customers are not affected by this new implementation. Any vendor or worker who has an elevated temperature will be sent home. Walmart and Amazon have already started taking temperatures of their employees.

Shop Rite already has plexiglass shields at its checkout lines, pharmacy counters, and customer service counters. They also announced that all store employees will now wear masks.

The CEO of Wakefern, Joe Colalillo, said that "These are extraordinary times and we are committed to protecting our associates and customers as we keep our stores open to serve our communities.” Wakefern also operates The Fresh Grocer, Price Rite Marketplace, Gourmet Garage and Dearborn Market banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire and they will take part in the new initiatives.

Once again customers are not affected by this new decision, only employees and vendors. Obviously if you are not feeling good and are running a slight temperature, please stay home.