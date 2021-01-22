A Hudson Valley police officer was arrested after a viral video shows a cop slamming a handcuffed man to the ground.

On Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, the Town of Wallkill Police Department was told about a social media post that depicted a police officer sweeping the legs from under a handcuffed suspect, officials say.

A preliminary investigation by the Town of Wallkill Police Department identified Town of Wallkill Police Officer Daniel Traum-Steinberg as the officer involved in the incident, police say.

A subsequent investigation by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office led to the arrest of Traum-Steinberg for two counts of third-degree assault and one count of official misconduct. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town of Wallkill Court on Wednesday, February 17.

On Thursday, Hudson Valley Post reported many people are outraged after seeing a video that shows a Hudson Valley police officer slam a handcuffed man to the ground.

The video, which you can see below, shows a man in a yellow jacket with his hands behind his back standing next to a police officer. After the man in the yellow jacket coughs, he's body-slammed to the ground by the officer, landing on his face and stomach.

A person can be heard screaming "he has seizures, he has seizures." Warning the video has language that some may find offensive.

The incident happened back on Nov. 5, 2020, after police responded to reports of "disturbance" at 707 East Main Street. It's unclear why it took until this week for the police to see the video.

Traum-Steinberg has been suspended without pay pending further investigation.

