Little Feat Performs Full Album Live at the UPAC in Kingston; Enter to Win Tickets

Classic rock band Little Feat is coming to the Ulster Performing Arts Center on September 23rd for an amazing concert event! They are on their Waiting for Columbus Tour, which is a celebration of the 45th anniversary of the album of the same name. They will be joined by Midnight Ramble Horns and James Maddock, who will help them perform the ENTIRE album in one night! You do not want to miss the one-of-a-kind performance!

Waiting For Columbus was the first live album by the band, recorded from their various concerts in London and Washington DC in 1977 and released in 1978. It's considered by many music critics to be one of the best live albums of all time! Some of the album highlights include, "All That You Dream", "Willin" and the extended 14-minute masterpiece "Dixie Chicken".

Now the band is coming to Kingston to celebrate the anniversary of this ground-breaking album, and we want YOU to join in on the experience!

We're giving away a pair of tickets to see Little Feat at the Ulster Performing Arts Center on September 23rd in Kingston, as they play their full album from start to finish!

