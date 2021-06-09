Lindsey Buckingham Announces New Solo Album and Fall Tour

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has announced a new self-titled solo album that will be released on Sept. 17. He'll also embark on a 30-date fall tour that launches on Sept. 1 in Milwaukee. The run - his return to extensive live performances since heart surgery in 2019 - will end Dec. 20 in Boulder.

You can see the tour dates below. Tickets for shows go on sale June 11.

Written, recorded and produced by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles, Lindsey Buckingham marks his first record of solo material since 2011's Seeds We Sow. It will be released on vinyl, CD and on all digital platforms. A limited-edition blue vinyl version is currently available for pre-order.

“I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop,” Buckingham said in a statement. “As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.”

Buckingham's most recent album, Lindsey Buckingham / Christine McVie, arrived in 2017 and featured four of the five primary members of Fleetwood Mac's classic lineup (Stevie Nicks did not participate). Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac in 2018 following a series of disagreements with Nicks. He was replaced on the band's subsequent tour by Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House frontman Neil Finn.

The first single from Buckingham's new LP, "I Don't Mind," is out now. You can listen to the song below.

“Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues," Buckingham said "I Don't Mind." "It is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.”

You can see the album's track listing below.

'Lindsey Buckingham' Track Listing

1. "Scream"

2. "I Don't Mind"

3. "On The Wrong Side"

4. "Swan Song"

5. "Blind Love"

6. "Time"

7. "Blue Light"

8. "Power Down"

9. "Santa Rosa"

10. "Dancing"

Lindsey Buckingham 2021 U.S. Tour

Sept. 1 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

Sept. 3 - Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Showroom

Sept. 4 - New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino Resort / Silver Creek Event Center

Sept. 7 - Munhall, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Sept. 8 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

Sept. 9 - Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

Sept. 11 - Medford, MA @ The Chevalier Theater

Sept. 12 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

Sept. 14 - Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

Sept. 16 - New York, NY @ The Town Hall

Sept. 18 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Tropicana Casino & Resort

Sept. 19 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

Sept. 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

Sept. 22 - Atlanta, GA @ Woodruff Arts Center - Symphony Hall

Sept. 24 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

Sept. 26 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Sept. 27 - Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sept. 29 - Melbourne, FL @ King Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 30 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

Dec. 3 - El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center

Dec. 5 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

Dec. 8 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre For the Performing Arts

Dec. 9 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Dec. 11 - Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

Dec. 13 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall

Dec. 15 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Dec. 17 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

Dec. 18 - Wichita, KS @ Orpheum Theatre

Dec. 20 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater