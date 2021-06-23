LEGOLAND New York Announce ‘Perfect’ Change to Theme Park

LEGOLAND New York officials believe this is the "perfect" way to enjoy a "bricktastic summer!"

On Monday, A La Mode Ice Cream, a Bronx-based company, was named the official ice cream partner of LEGOLAND New York Resort.

"It’s the perfect sweet treat for a bricktastic summer! A La Mode Ice Cream, the all-natural nut-, egg- and sesame-free ice cream, announced its official partnership with LEGOLAND New York Resort, opening this summer in the Hudson Valley town of Goshen," a LEGOLAND New York Resort spokesperson said in a press release.

A La Mode’s handcrafted and allergy-friendly ice cream will be served throughout the theme park, offering guests of all ages and dietary restrictions a way to cool off after a spin on the Park’s signature roller coaster, the Dragon, or a ride through LEGOLAND Driving School.

Guests can enjoy A La Mode ice cream at several food and beverage locations throughout the Park’s seven LEGO® themed lands, including Wizard’s Frozen Wonders in LEGO Castle and Granny’s Apple Fries in LEGO City.

“Just as New York is in our DNA, New York-based A La Mode is a perfect fit for our Resort as we strive to serve locally sourced food and beverage for all our guests to enjoy," LEGOLAND New York Resort Divisional Director Stephanie Johnson said. "We know these exclusive flavors will bring smiles to the faces of kids and families as the perfect complement to an awesome day in the Park!”

A La Mode will offer two flavors exclusively crafted for LEGOLAND New York, including Red White and Boom vanilla ice cream and Applesolutely Awesome, which is described as a unique apple ice cream, named by LEGOLAND fans in a social media contest. The Halal and Kosher-certified ice cream is available in scoops, soft serve, novelties and Ice Cream Donuts, a popular chocolate-dipped treat.

