Lego Unveils Fender Stratocaster Set

Lego has announced a new set allowing fans to build their own miniature replica Fender Stratocaster.

The 1,074 piece set includes the famed guitar, with the body built in either red or black bricks, complete with display stand and an accompanying 1965 Princeton Reverb amp. Highlights of the design include movable whammy bar, tuning pegs, and pickup switch, a stylized guitar strap, and removable panels revealing the amp’s motherboard, reverb tank and speaker.

The Lego Fender Stratocaster goes on sale Oct. 1 and will retail for $100. Watch a promo video for the set in the Instagram post below.

News of the set originally broke in 2020 after Lego fan Tomáš Letenay submitted his design for a Fender Strat as part of the "Music to Our Ears" competition. The company was so impressed with the work that they sought to bring it to the world.

“I used to play electric guitar when I was a teenager and I always dreamed of owning a Fender Stratocaster – but I could never afford it,” Letenay admitted via press release. “The competition on Lego Ideas gave me the chance to create it in Lego bricks. The Stratocaster was my gateway into music and I love seeing my Lego design with the stand. I am hoping that other guitar fans get as much joy out of building it as I have.”

“The Fender Stratocaster guitar is iconic and has been at the heart of so many incredible songs over the years,” added Lego VP of Global Marketing Federico Begher. “We know many of our fans are passionate about music and we hope they enjoy the attention to detail in not only the guitar but also the accessories, such as the strap and the amp.”

The Fender Stratocaster set continues Lego’s push to target adult music fans. Last July, the famed toymaker unveiled a Beatles set as part of their Lego Art series, allowing buyers to recreate portraits of the Fab Four.