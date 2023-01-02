Legendary Discount Department Store Returning To New York State
The rumors are true! A legendary discount department store is returning in the very near future to New York State.
In early December, Hudson Valley Post reported on rumors about Ames Department Stores returning.
Ames Departments Stores Announce New Plans
The department store's website stated stores would be returning in the spring of 2023.
"ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!"
In its heyday, Ames operated over 300 stores with many located in the Hudson Valley.
Ames Locations in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties
Ames had stores in Newburgh, Hyde Park, Kingston, New Paltz, Highland, Napanoch, Catskill, Greenville and Greenport.
Ames closed its final local stores about 20 years ago. In 2002, the department store announced the closure of all businesses.
Ames Confirms 2023 Return
The Ames' website still says "Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023," but a recent update gave a few more details.
Store officials are now accepting press questions adding "More will be announced in the coming months, relating to our locations and opening dates."
A store official later confirmed seven stores will open in 2023.
Ames Returning To New York State
The exact locations for the seven stores have not been announced. But officials confirmed to WPRI stores will open in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.
The first store will is expected to open in Connecticut because the company was founded in that state in 1958. Rhode Island is included in the retailer's return plan.